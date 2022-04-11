$871.48 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $871.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $874.73 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $804.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,381.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,404.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,472.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,201.27 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,297,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

