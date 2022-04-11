a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

AKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AKA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.44. 2,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,035. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

