A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,557. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

