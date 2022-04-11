Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) PT Lowered to $48.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 174.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

AADI stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $44,919,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $33,689,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $22,459,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $21,336,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $10,211,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.