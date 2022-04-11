Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $35.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE ANF opened at $32.64 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

