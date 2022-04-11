Abyss Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (ABYSS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00104322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

