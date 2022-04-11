ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Down 6.8%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.22. 15,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,446,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

