accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 779.10 ($10.22) on Monday. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 570 ($7.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.38). The stock has a market cap of £321.51 million and a PE ratio of 19.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 749.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 815.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

