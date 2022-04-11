accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 779.10 ($10.22) on Monday. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 570 ($7.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.38). The stock has a market cap of £321.51 million and a PE ratio of 19.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 749.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 815.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
