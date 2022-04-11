Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $983.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to report sales of $983.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $998.00 million and the lowest is $969.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $899.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $168.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.74. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $159.57 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $93,889,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 287,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273,722 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,006,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $24,294,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

