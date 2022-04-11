Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Truist Financial

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $22,836,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 981.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 411,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $18,906,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

