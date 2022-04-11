Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading Down 1.3%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 30,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 78,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGOX. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 470,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,196 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,576 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

