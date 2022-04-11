Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,569. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

