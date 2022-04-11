Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Adient stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,569. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. Adient has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $24,056,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,579,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

