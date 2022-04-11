ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADTN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.32.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ADTRAN by 351.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

