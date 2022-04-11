Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.47

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.47 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 33369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80.

Advantest ( OTCMKTS:ATEYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantest Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

