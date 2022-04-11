Aeon (AEON) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Aeon has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $824.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.02 or 0.00559157 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.