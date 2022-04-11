AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading 4.1% Higher

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.50 and last traded at $107.34. 10,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 316,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,555.81 and a beta of 0.33.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,718,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,530,000 after buying an additional 108,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

