AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $135.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.