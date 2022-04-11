Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.33

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 25887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $591.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 339,057 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after buying an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

