AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue $0.12 Apr 22 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a apr 22 dividend on Monday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 10th.

AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,013,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AGNC Investment by 865.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

