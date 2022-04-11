Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $3,263,800.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,892. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.86 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

