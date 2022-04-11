Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €178.00 ($195.60) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

Shares of EPA AIR traded up €1.42 ($1.56) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €103.40 ($113.63). 964,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.96. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a one year high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

