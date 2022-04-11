AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Trading Down 5.7%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. 1,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.