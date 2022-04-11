Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,310.91

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $15,310.91 and $20.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.89 or 0.07510574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00094150 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.