Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Down 29% This Week

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $44.24 million and $9.65 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,878,577,183 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

