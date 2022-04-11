Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.36

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.36 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 157315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALRM shares. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.49.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock valued at $841,676. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,835,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,348,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

