Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Trading Up 2.8%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.76. 1,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,128,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

