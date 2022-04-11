Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Albertsons Companies has set its FY22 guidance at $2.90-2.95 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after buying an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 89,242 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.