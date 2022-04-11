Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Achieves $150.75 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $150.75 million and $24.10 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,250,842,437 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

