Alexander’s (ALX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/8/2022 – Alexander’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

3/31/2022 – Alexander’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Alexander’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

3/22/2022 – Alexander’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

2/16/2022 – Alexander’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Shares of ALX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.43. 5,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,314. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.15 and a 12-month high of $299.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 142.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alexander’s by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

