Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 12,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 29,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.

Get Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.