Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 294,785 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $46,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $101.67. The stock had a trading volume of 445,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,117,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

