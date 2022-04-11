Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $103.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $280.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

