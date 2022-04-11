Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.91

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 4830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 882.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

