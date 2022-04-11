Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.42

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 2192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.