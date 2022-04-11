Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.76% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,513,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $926.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $209.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.