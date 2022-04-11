Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 100,177 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $46.13 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

