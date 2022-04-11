Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 639,714 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 639,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of E2open Parent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in E2open Parent by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in E2open Parent by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter.

E2open Parent Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

