Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 87,829 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 575,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369,904 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

WH opened at $80.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.