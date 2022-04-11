Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

