Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 489,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Akoya Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.
