Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 124,188 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of PotlatchDeltic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

