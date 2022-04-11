Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 309,432 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 309,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 642.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,013,000 after buying an additional 3,420,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 14.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after buying an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 125.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,606,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 892,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,808,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,141,000 after buying an additional 514,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

