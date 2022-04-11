Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 72,355 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.45% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $89.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

