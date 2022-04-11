Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.77 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $72.95.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.