Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.81 Million in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 137,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

