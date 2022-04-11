Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.89 Million in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,758,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $52.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

