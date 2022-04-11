Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.11 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $110.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,027 shares of company stock worth $21,050,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

