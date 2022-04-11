Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.18 Million in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 216,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.40% of Tri-Continental at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 66,369 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 592,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri-Continental stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

