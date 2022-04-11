Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.30 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after purchasing an additional 220,429 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 688.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 212,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after acquiring an additional 143,516 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANH opened at $134.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.11. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.19 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

